CBC, Netflix and APTN greenlight Arctic comedy series to be shot in Nunavut

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, the Canadian producer of "Twice Colonized", is photographed at the Hot Docs Festival film lineup announcement in Toronto, Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. CBC and APTN are partnering with Netflix to produce a Nunavut-shot comedy series co-created by screenwriter and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald and filmmaker Arnaquq-Baril. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston