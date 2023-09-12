Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding

FILE - Mexican American author Sandra Cisneros talks about a new art exhibit based by her 1984 novel "The House On Mango Street" at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 27, 2016. Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people.“ (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)