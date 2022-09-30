Judd sisters on mom Naomi, redemption, advocacy and grief

FILE - Wynonna, Naomi, and Ashley Judd appear during Wynonna's concert in Ashland, Ky., on Jan. 19, 2002. Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. Wynonna Judd will helm the 11-city tour. (John Flavell/The Daily Independent via AP, File)