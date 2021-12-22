Natasha Rothwell is ready to be the lead of her own rom-com

FILE - Natasha Rothwell, a cast member in "The White Lotus," poses at the premiere of the HBO limited series, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Bel Air Bay Club in Los Angeles. As the “Insecure” chapter of Natasha Rothwell’s life comes to a close, she’s writing many more. In “The White Lotus,” Rothwell stood out among an ensemble cast who all put in stellar performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)