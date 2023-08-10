Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban 'Barbie' ahead of film's Mideast release

FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on July 12, 2023, in London. “Barbie” is set to open across the Middle East on Thursday, Aug. 10, but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film — apparently over it's alleged LGBTQ themes — has raised questions over how widely it will be released. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)