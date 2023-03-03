King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, walkabout to meet members of the public following a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, in York, England, Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors. Buckingham Palace announced Friday, March 3, 2023 that Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will visit the European Union’s two biggest countries March 26-31, hosted by Presidents Emanuel Macron of France and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany. (James Glossop/Pool Photo via AP, File)