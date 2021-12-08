New York's Carnegie Hall launches on-demand video network

FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo shows Carnegie Hall in New York. Carnegie Hall is launching an on-demand video network available that features recorded performances of classical artists known for performing at the famed venue. Carnegie Hall+, created in a partnership Unitel, was to launch Wednesday night. It costs $7.99 monthly and is available through the Apple TV app and smart televisions, Roku, Amazon Fire and other devices. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)