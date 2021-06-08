ASCAP to honor Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice

In this combination photo, Timbaland, from left, arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, DJ D-Nice attends the 13th annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala After Party in New York and Swizz Beatz attends a special screening of "Godfather of Harlem" on Sept. 16, 2019, in New York. The performing rights organization ASCAP announced Tuesday that Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award — a thank you for creating the uber-popular virtual events "Verzuz" and "Club Quarantine," which became cultural and groundbreaking affairs celebrating music and community during the pandemic. (AP Photo)