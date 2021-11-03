The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

FILE - Members of The GAP Band, brothers Ronnie Wilson, from left, Charlie and Robert acknowledge the crowd after performing at the 2005 BMI Urban Music Awards in Miami Beach, Fla., on Aug. 26, 2005. Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the funk group, has died. He was 73. His wife posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)