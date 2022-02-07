Dutch police investigate abuse complaints at talent show

FILE- John de Mol from the Netherlands receives the Golden Rose Award 2004 in the category Honorary Golden Rose 2004 during the official award ceremony ot the 44th Rose d'Or festival at the Culture and Congress Center (KKL) in Lucerne, Switzerland, Saturday, April 17, 2004. De Mol, the former producer of Dutch talent show "The Voice of Holland" apologized Thursday Jan. 20, 2022, after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster were aired. Police and prosecutors called reports of the alleged abuse "disturbing" and urged victims to come forward with their experiences. (AP Photo/Keystone, Urs Flueeler)