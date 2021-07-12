Black Keys' Dan Auerbach to direct documentary on Dr. John

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys attend the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego concert at the Forum on Jan. 18, 2020 in Inglewood. Calif., left, and Mac Rebennack, in his stage persona as Dr. John, performs during the opening night of the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. on Aug. 3, 2012. Dan Auerbach will make his directorial debut in a documentary feature about the late singer-piano player Dr. John. (AP Photo)