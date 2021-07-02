Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019 file booking photograph released by the Stamford, Conn., Police Department shows Chris Hansen, former host of the television program "To Catch a Predator." Hanson turned himself in Friday July 2, 2021, after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not give a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. (Stamford Police Department via AP, File)