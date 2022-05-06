Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj's dad

FILE - Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. A 71-year-old businessman pleaded guilty Friday, May 6, 2022, in a hit-and-run crash that killed Minaj's father and was promised a year or less in jail, disappointing prosecutors and dismaying the hip hop star's family. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)