Édgar Ramírez: 'I have family members dying of COVID'

FILE - Edgar Ramirez arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Ramirez wants people to understand that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The Venezuelan actor told the Associated Press that his own family is suffering gravely. He tells the AP that he has family members who are dying of COVID-19, and that people must remain vigilant and people should “trust science and follow the recommendations” and be wary of misinformation.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)