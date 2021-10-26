Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh among judges set for 'Canada's Got Talent'

Howie Mandel speaks during a Canada's Walk of Fame ceremony in Vancouver, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Comedy star Howie Mandel and late-night talk-show host Lilly Singh are among the judges set for the upcoming return of Citytv's "Canada's Got Talent." Rapper Kardinal Offishall and wrestling star Trish Stratus have also signed on to the judging panel of the homegrown version of the popular "Got Talent" franchise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck