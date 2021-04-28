Florence Welch throws her hat into the musical theatre ring

FILE - Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine performs during "The High As Hope Tour" in Chicago on Oct 19, 2018. Welch is supplying the lyrics and co-writing music for a stage musical of “The Great Gatsby,” it was announced Wednesday. She will collaborate on the music with Thomas Bartlett. The story writer is Martyna Majok, who was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Cost of Living.” (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)