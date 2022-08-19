LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic 'Redeem Team'

FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)