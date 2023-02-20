Collection of rare centuries-old jewelry returns to Cambodia

This photo released by the Union Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), shows centuries-old Cambodian jewelry on display at a room of Latchford family, in London, on Feb. 14, 2023. A spectacular collection of centuries-old Cambodian jewelry has been returned to the Southeast Asian country, the latest treasures to be retrieved from the estate of well-known antiquities collector and dealer Douglas Latchford, who was accused of buying and selling looted artifacts. (Union Youth Federations of Cambodia via AP)