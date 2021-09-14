Springsteen's popular artifacts to feature in Grammy museum

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. Springsteen’s most memorable artifacts including his favorite Fender guitar and stage outfits will be on display in a traveling interactive exhibit. The Grammy Museum announced Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)