Percival Everett, Ling Ma among nominees for critics prizes

This combination of book cover images shows finalists for the National Book Critics Circle awards, from left, "Dr. No" by Percival Everett, from left, "The Rabit Hutch" by Tess Gunty, "Bliss Montage" by Ling Ma, "The Furrows" by Namwali Serpell' and “An Immense World" by Ed Yong. (Graywolf/Knopf/FSG/Hogarth/Random House via AP)