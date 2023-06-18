What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn't let go

FILE - NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, left, and Haley Esparza, right, ride on a horse as they visit SpaceX's Starship as it is readied for launch at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 19, 2023. The world is a stressful, sometimes lonely place. “It wasn’t supposed to be this way” is a phrase you hear a lot these days. But what if things could turn out another way? What if, somewhere, they had? Enter the realm of the multiverse and alternate realities, popular culture’s wildly glorified canvas — and a repository for the ache and longing of living in an uncertain era. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)