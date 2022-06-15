Italy creates new museum for trafficked ancient artifacts

Votive terracotta heads and half-heads from the 3rd and 4th centuries B.C. are displayed in the new "Museum of Rescued Art" in Rome, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Italy has been so successful in regaining ancient artworks and artifacts illegally exported from the country that it has now created a museum just for them, the Museum of Rescued Art, inaugurated on Wednesday in the cavernous Octagonal Hall of the ancient Baths of Diocletian. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)