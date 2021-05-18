Disney Junior series aims to give a kid's-eye view of race

This combination of photos shows Tariq Trotter, also known as Black Thought, at the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in New York on Sept. 14, 2017, left, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson posing for a portrait in New York on Nov. 19, 2019. “Rise Up, Sing Out,” an animated shorts series presenting the concepts of race, racism and social justice to young viewers, is coming to Disney Junior. Designed for children ages 2 to 7 and their families, the series will include music by Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, who are executive producers with Latoya Raveneau. (AP Photo)