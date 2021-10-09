Martin J. Sherwin, Pulitzer-winning scholar, dead at 84

FILE - In this March 3, 2006, file photo, Martin J. Sherwin, left, speaks as Kai Bird stands by after Sherwin and Bird's "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" won the prize for biography at the NBCC awards ceremony in New York. Sherwin, a leading scholar of atomic weapons who in “A World Destroyed” challenged support for the U.S. bombing of Japan and spent more than two decades researching the pioneering physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the Pulitzer Prize-winning “American Prometheus,” has died at age 84. Sherwin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)