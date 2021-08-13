Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs at the Rainbow Push Coalition Labor Day Rally in Charleston, W.Va., on Sept. 6, 2004. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)