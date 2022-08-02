Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'

FILE - Donald Glover arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Glover had warned his fellow writers from the first day on the FX series “Atlanta” that it would get canceled for what they were going to attempt. Turns out he was wrong. The show heads into its fourth and final season beginning Sept. 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)