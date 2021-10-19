Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him

FILE - In this Friday Dec. 22, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump greets people on the tarmac as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump wants to countersue Summer Zervos, a former "Apprentice" contestant, who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations. Trump lawyer Alina Habba asked a court’s permission Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, to pursue a counterclaim against Zervos. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)