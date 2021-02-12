Chick Corea, jazz great with 23 Grammy Awards, dies at 79

FILE - Chick Corea accepts the award for best improvised jazz solo for "Fingerprints" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Corea, a towering jazz pianist with a staggering 23 Grammy awards who pushed the boundaries of the genre and worked alongside Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, has died. He was 79. Corea died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, of a rare for of cancer, his team posted on his web site. His death was confirmed by Corea's web and marketing manager, Dan Muse. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)