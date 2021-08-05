1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1950 file photo, heiress Doris Duke attends a polo match in Cairo, Egypt. When Duke, the fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heir, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, R.I. mansion in 1966, many people never bought the official police report that the death was an "unfortunate accident." Peter Lance's book "Homicide at Rough Point" released earlier this year concluded that Duke literally got away with murder in the death of Eduardo Tirella. (AP Photo, File)