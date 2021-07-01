Whither #MeToo? Chilling effect of Cosby reversal feared

Bill Cosby listens to members of his team speak during a news conference outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after being released from prison. Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned comedian Cosby's sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday, that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby had served more than two years at the state prison near Philadelphia and was released. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)