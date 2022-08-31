S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty

FILE- Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a press conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 21, 2021. South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions of the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop superstar boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)