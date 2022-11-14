Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

FILE - A view of the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena is photographed on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 15 with a couple of significant additions, including a special song for social change award and five new categories. The Grammy Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)