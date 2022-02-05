Ashley Bryan, acclaimed children's author, dead at 98

FILE - Honorees, from left, Ashley Bryan, Nora Ephron, Edward Albee and Salman Rushdie pose for a photo at the The New York Public Library's 2008 Library Lions Benefit in New York on Monday, Nov. 3, 2008. Bryan, a prolific children’s book illustrator and storyteller who often retold African folktales he had heard as a child, has died at age 98. The Ashley Bryan Center in coastal Maine says Bryan died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his niece’s home in Texas. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)