Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

Chrissy Teigen appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020, left, and Courtney Stodden appears at the 5th Annual Streamy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2015. Teigen, the wife of superstar John Legend, has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. Teigen tweeted Wednesday that she was, in her words, “an insecure, attention seeking troll” when she urged the 16-year-old Stodden to end their life. Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun “they.” (AP Photo)