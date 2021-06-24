Guitarist quits Mumford & Sons to 'speak freely' on politics

FILE - In this Sunday, May 26, 2019 file photo, Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo, in Napa, Calif. Marshall says he is leaving folk-rock group Mumford & Sons so that he can “speak freely” about political issues. Marshall took a break from the band in March after sparking a social media storm by tweeting admiration for a book by right-wing writer-activist Andy Ngo. Marshall was accused online of endorsing the far right, but said Thursday, June 24, 2021 that “nothing could be further from the truth."( Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)