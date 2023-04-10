Susan L. Shirk’s 'illuminating' book on China's rise wins Lionel Gelber Prize

Susan L. Shirk is shown in a handout photo. An examination of China’s evolution from fragile superpower to global heavyweight has won the $50,000 Lionel Gelber Prize. Shirk’s portrait “Overreach: How China Derailed Its Peaceful Rise,” published by Oxford University Press, was named the top book on international affairs published in English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jordan Engle **MANDATORY CREDIT**