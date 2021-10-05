Caster Semenya working on memoir, 'Silence All the Noise'

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya smiles after winning the women's 800-meter race during the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, Calif. on June 30, 2019. The Olympic gold medalist is working on a book about her many triumphs as a runner and about her experiences as an intersex woman, including her battles to be eligible for competition because of her naturally high testosterone levels. "Silence All the Noise," which does not yet have a release date, was acquired by W.W. Norton & Company. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)