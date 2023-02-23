Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, July 29, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Watson, founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)