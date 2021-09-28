Prince Andrew acknowledges he faces US sex assault lawsuit

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England. Attorneys representing a U.S. woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her have asked British courts to formally notify him about her lawsuit after a lawyer for the prince maintained this week that Andrew has not been properly notified of the “baseless” civil action. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)