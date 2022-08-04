Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv

A painting by the secretive British graffiti artist Banksy that was mysteriously transferred from the occupied West Bank is revealed in Urban Gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The painting of a slingshot-toting rat once stood near Israel's separation barrier and was one of several works created in 2007 that protest Israel's decades-long occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)