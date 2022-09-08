Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain’s new king

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2012 file photo, Prince Charles gestures to his mother, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at the end of the Queen's Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace, London. The concert is a part of four days of celebrations to mark the 60 year reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)