Tony Award-winner Michael McGrath, mourned as 'adorable, mischievous, brilliant,' dies at 65

FILE - Michael McGrath poses with his award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical at the 66th annual Tony Awards on Sunday June 10, 2012, in New York. McGrath, a Broadway character actor who shined in zany, feel-good musicals and won a Tony Award for “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” died Thursday at his home in Bloomfield, N.J. He was 65. McGrath was in over a dozen Broadway shows including “Plaza Suite,” “She Loves Me,” “Tootsie” and “Spamalot” as well as on television as the sidekick to Martin Short on “The Martin Short Show.” (Photo by Evan Agostini /Invision/AP, File)