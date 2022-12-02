Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

A Ludwig van Beethoven's music manuscript, is seen in the Moravian Museum's collection in Brno on Nov. 30 2022, in Brno, Slovakia. The autograph of the 4th movement of the string quartet in B-flat Major, op. 130, one of the highly valued late quartets by the German composer, is finally to be returned to the heirs of the rightful owners, once the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust. (Šálek Václav/CTK via AP)