Japan auteur Kitano's latest samurai film headed to Cannes

FILE - Japanese director Takeshi Kitano poses for portraits for the film "Outrage Coda" at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 8, 2017. Kitano’s new film, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival May, 2023, is a samurai story without heroes, mercilessly portraying human greed, betrayal and cruelty. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)