Akhtar, Ehrenreich among winners of American Book Awards

This cover image released by Little, Brown and Co. shows "Homeland Elegies," a novel by Ayad Akhtar. Akhtar's acclaimed novel “Homeland Elegies,” Ben Ehrenreich’s environmental warning “Desert Notebooks” and an illustrated edition of the late William Melvin Kelley’s postmodern narrative “Dunfords Travels Everywhere” are among this year’s winners of American Book Awards for works that highlight the country’s diversity. (Little, Brown and Co. via AP)