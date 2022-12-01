Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

Auctioneer Markus Krause gestures in front of the painting 'Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa' (self-portrait yellow-rose), 1943 oil on canvas, by German painter Max Beckmann, as it is auctioned in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), which appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)