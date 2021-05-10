Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, Calif. on May 2, 2021, left, and Oprah Winfrey appears at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2018. Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. The streaming service Apple TV+ plus announced Monday that the multi-part documentary series ‚ÄúThe Me You Can‚Äôt See‚Äù will debut on May 21. (AP Photo)