On a Scottish isle, 'Limbo' breaks the refugee movie mould

In this image made from video provided by Focus Features, Amir El-Masry stars as "Omar" in director Ben Sharrock's “Limbo”, a film about refugees waiting on a remote Scottish island for residency. The film is based on writer Ben Sharrock’s own experience of studying and living in Arab countries, visiting refugee camps and rooted in the fact that asylum seekers are often sent to remote areas of northern European countries while they wait to hear their fate. (Focus Features via AP)