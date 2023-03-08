Chaim Topol, Israeli actor known for Fiddler's Tevye, dies

FILE - Israeli actor Chaim Topol speaks during an interview in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 8, 2015. Topol, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye, the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in “Fiddler on the Roof,” has died in Tel Aviv, Israeli leaders said Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was 87. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)