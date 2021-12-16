Prince William reveals Xmas favorites in interview with kids

FILE - Britain's Prince William smiles during a visit to Microsoft HQ to learn how new AI scanning technology can increase detection of illegal wildlife products being trafficked through international airports, in Reading, England, Nov. 18, 2021. Prince William was grilled earlier this month about his Christmas favorites by children receiving cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden, a London hospital. William has visited the specialist cancer hospital a number of times since he became president of the Royal Marsden in 2007. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)